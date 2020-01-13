Above Normal Temperatures & Breezy

High pressure continue in control of our weather pattern. It is making for breezy and very warm temperatures. Also, it is blocking all cold fronts from approaching. Look for afternoon temperatures to remain above normal with potential for some record highs to be shattered through Tuesday.

The breezy conditions will gradually subside, with East-Southeast winds through most of the week. Moisture will be limited as extra dry air settles in from the Western Atlantic Ocean. Outside of an occasional shower over the Atlantic that may brush up the East Coast from time to time, a generally dry period is expected.

Towards the end of the week, we will be following a series of cold fronts. The first approaches the region on Friday. It washes out as it reaches South Florida. Second front arrives Sunday, stalls and fizzles as well with little to no moisture. The third cold front, could be stronger arriving next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7