Above Average Temps with Some Spotty Rain

Good morning, South Florida!
Today, expect a mix of sun & clouds and spotty showers. It won’t be as breezy today, but there could be times of winds gusting up to 20-25 mph. Don’t forget your umbrellas, just in case!
Here’s your day planner for today, Miami! Temperatures will be on the warmer side and an ocean breeze will persist, although lighter than yesterday. Although some light rain/drizzle is expected, it won’t be a wash out.
Warmer than normal morning temps continue across South Florida today.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! Drier and sunnier days are ahead, with temperatures remaining above average.
Have a great day, South Florida!