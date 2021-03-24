ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES AND KEEPING DRY

Happy Wednesday, South Florida!
We are officially halfway through the work week and what a beautiful week it has been so far! We have been quite lucky the last few days as the stretch of quiet weather has continued since this past weekend. We’ve enjoyed cool mornings, low humidity, comfortable to near average afternoon temperatures and dry conditions across south Florida. But we talked about changes coming through the middle to end of the work week and those changes were already evident as early as this morning as temperatures were still comfortably in the 60s but a lot milder than where we have been in previous mornings.
With a high pressure system now in control again, storm systems and frontal systems will try to reach our area but they won’t quite make it. South Florida will continue to enjoy a very a stable environment while we continue to see very dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. Other than a few clouds from time to time, South Florida will continue to enjoy mostly sunny skies and low rain chances.
As far as today is concerned,…after waking up to a mixed bag of temperatures, South Florida can expect afternoon high temperatures to be warmer than yesterday, leaving us with above average temperatures. A building South wind is the culprit and will help our temperatures warm. Rain remains out of the forecast once again today as this dry streak continues across our area. But a word of caution: as many flock to the beach today, please keep in mind that the rip current risk across our East Coast beaches remains elevated due to a large Northeasterly swell over the Atlantic.
Looking ahead,…our winds will be veering out of the South through the rest of the week, which is what will be triggering a warming trend across South Florida. So our temperatures will be back into the mid 80s by today with sunny and dry conditions continuing through much of the week. By the time the end of the week arrives, our wind direction will be out of the South to Southwest and this will warm our afternoon temperatures to the mid to upper 80s. And with higher humidity levels in the forecast, feels like temperatures might actually reach the lower 90s across some spots! The breeze will also begin to build, turning breezy starting today and possibly lingering into the weekend.
