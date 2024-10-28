Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully South Florida got to enjoy a picture perfect fall weekend as slightly drier air moved in and comfortable temperatures returned to the forecast. And after Saturday’s reinforcing shot of dry air, the weekend ended with a bang as humidity levels dropped a bit more and temperatures remained comfortable in the mid to lower 80s on Sunday. This morning South Florida woke up to quiet conditions. A few brief spotty showers pushed through the area but everyone woke up to mostly cloudy skies. The temperatures were on the mild side and wind speeds were already a little stronger than how we woke up 24 hours ago. That is a sign that the weather pattern is once again changing.

The drier air that moved in over the weekend will gradually begin to exit South Florida starting today. And while humidity levels are forecast to be a little higher today, it should still be a relatively nice day for South Florida. High temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80s while rain chances still remain on the lower end. One difference from yesterday is that the wind will continue to increase in speed, especially because there is another weak front that is forecast to move through the area later today. This front, just like the one over the weekend, will likely come through the region unnoticed but this time around, with little benefit behind the front. A brief spotty shower cannot be rolled out this afternoon as pockets of moisture begin to push through South Florida.

Looking ahead, this week’s front doesn’t look to have as many benefits. But one thing will significantly change – our wind pattern. This time, South Florida will turn very windy as we will have the front to our south and a strong area of high pressure to the north. And unlike the previous front, humidity levels remain on the sticky side while pockets of moisture creep back into the region from time to time along the gusty NE wind. This means gusty showers return to the forecast from time to time starting Tuesday through the middle of the work week. There will be moments throughout the week where bouts of drier air move in. And it looks like Halloween may be one of those days. Apart from a quick spotty shower, shower chances will be lower than the days leading up to Halloween. The wind, however, will still remain on the stronger side. The windy to gusty conditions stick around through the upcoming weekend! And speaking of the upcoming weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2am! This means that we ‘Fall Back’ so be sure to turn your clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

