A Wet Labor Day Across South Florida

The earlier you get your plans done today, the better! It is expected to be wet across the region on this Labor Day. Scattered to numerous showers and storms possible. The main concern will be for street flooding and gusts up to 40 mph with the storms that develop.

Upper-level low is moving West through South Florida and this disturbance will continue to bring in plenty of tropical moisture through most of the week. Slightly drier for the second half of the upcoming weekend.

We are watching four areas in the tropics. Out of those four, we are tracking two.

Tropical Depression 17 forecast to become a tropical storm later today while it moves slowly West-Northwest over the Central Atlantic. It should be well to the North of the Caribbean Islands by Saturday.

Tropical Depression 18 was classified Monday morning and expected to become a tropical storm soon bringing tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall to the Cape Verde Islands late today and tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cape Verde Islands.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

