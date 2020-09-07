A Wet Labor Day Across South Florida

Local Forecast

The earlier you get your plans done today, the better! It is expected to be wet across the region on this Labor Day. Scattered to numerous showers and storms possible. The main concern will be for street flooding and gusts up to 40 mph with the storms that develop.

A wet #LaborDay across South #Florida. Look for scattered to numerous showers & storms. Flooding possible with slow-moving storms. Chance goes up by the afternoon, so get your plans done early! @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/RgjpAQRayz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 7, 2020

Upper-level low is moving West through South Florida and this disturbance will continue to bring in plenty of tropical moisture through most of the week. Slightly drier for the second half of the upcoming weekend.

A steady supply of tropical moisture will be flowing into South Florida. This will keep rain chances high all week. Don't leave home without the umbrellas! @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/au3eQTNxU6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 7, 2020

Today in the Tropics

We are watching four areas in the tropics. Out of those four, we are tracking two.

Tropical Depression 17 forecast to become a tropical storm later today while it moves slowly West-Northwest over the Central Atlantic. It should be well to the North of the Caribbean Islands by Saturday.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Depression #17 is moving slowly WNW over the Central Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm later today. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1j0AebJi31 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 7, 2020

Tropical Depression 18 was classified Monday morning and expected to become a tropical storm soon bringing tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall to the Cape Verde Islands late today and tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cape Verde Islands.

As of the latest intermediate advisory, Tropical Depression #Eighteen is expected to become a tropical storm soon and bring tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall to the Cape Verde Islands later today and tonight. #7weather pic.twitter.com/21hWeq5iwO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 7, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7