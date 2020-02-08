A Warmer Night

Good Saturday night, South Florida!
We’re ending the night on a warmer note in South Florida with temperatures in the 70’s. Up north, temperatures are cooler in the 40’s & 50’s.
Here’s your day planner for tomorrow, South Florida! A warmer start to the morning, followed by mild temps in the afternoon and breezy conditions.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! Temperatures slowly warming over the next few days. Things will remain mostly dry outside of a slight shower chance tomorrow.
Have a great night, South Florida!