A Warmer Night

We're ending the night on a warmer note in South Florida with temperatures in the 70's. Up north, temperatures are cooler in the 40's & 50's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vaWQsNmSpm — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 9, 2020

Here's your day planner for tomorrow, South Florida! A warmer start to the morning, followed by mild temps in the afternoon and breezy conditions. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/iSctBjlfOu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 9, 2020

Here's your 7-day forecast! Temperatures slowly warming over the next few days. Things will remain mostly dry outside of a slight shower chance tomorrow. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oJg1J4LKcT — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 8, 2020

