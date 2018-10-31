A Warm/Warmer Start to November

We kick off our Thanksgiving Month with above average temps.

A Fall Front is in the Gulf of Mexico this first day of November, and it’s trying very hard to get here.

A High pressure system sitting to the East of Florida has slowed down its retreat thus blocking any early arrival of the front. The winds will be coming out of the South-southeast and will start to drag in more tropical heat and humidity. By Friday, the winds are forecast to come out of the South ushering in even more hot weather. The front is expected to stall over us for the weekend bringing a chance for rain but no real temperature change.

Over the next 7 days:

Our temps will rise into the upper 80s by Friday and remain in the mid 80s until next Wednesday.

Remember, next Tuesday November 6th is election day, it will be a warm one so plan accordingly.

Your wake up temps will also be on the warm side.

Typical lows range from 71° to 74°, we’ll be hovering in the mid 70s throughout the 7 day stretch.

The morning low on Election Day will be 74°, that will be a nice time of day to cast your ballot.

A reminder polls open at 7 am and close at 7 pm.

Rainy Weekend?

As the above mentioned front stalls across the area, it will cause just enough instability in the atmosphere to bring us a chance for scattered downpours.

Starting on Friday our chances go up to 40% and even as high as 50% by Sunday.

This is above the average of 20%-30%. Election day looks mostly dry.

October Numbers

Here are the highs for the month of October for Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West.

The Average highs, at the start and end of the month, are shown in the red bar. Ft. Lauderdale ran above average, with 3 days in a row of 90° temps. Those being Wed the 10th, Thursday 11th, and Friday the 12th.

Miami also came in with warmer temps with 4 days of 90° weather and one of 91° on Sunday October 21st.

Key West was the warmest spot, tying records in some days or coming within 1 degree of tying in many others.

The month started in the 90s and remained above average through Saturday the 27th, cooling a bit for the Sunday and Monday the 28th and 29th.

Good-Bye Oscar

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory on Hurricane Oscar. It is now Post Tropical, which means its center is no longer warm but cold. Regardless, it’s still capable of the same damage as a regular tropical system. This post tropical system should stay away from land masses.