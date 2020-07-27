A typical Summer day with plenty of heat and humidity is expected across South Florida. Sea breeze inland and Gulf Coast storms likely. Chance for rain 20-30% through Wednesday.

A typical Summer day is expected across South #Florida. Morning sun with a little haze and afternoon sea breeze driven storms favoring inland & Gulf Coast locations. Some of the storms could produce lightning & gusty winds. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jBLhHDZmAX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 27, 2020

A thicker batch of Saharan Dust could arrive to close out the week knocking rain chances down. In fact, it could be very dry temporarily.

Look for hot and hazy sunshine this week! A few showers could develop with the sea breeze, but they will be mainly over the interior areas. Another plume of Saharan Dust over the Atlantic could arrive late week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1RPeYQoPuP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 27, 2020

Low pressure in the Atlantic could form into the next depression or storm in the next day or so. A recon plane is on standby to investigate area later today, if necessary. It will start affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday. Still too soon to know where it will end up (United States worry), until we know exactly where it forms (good starting point for models to plot).

Low pressure located midway between the coast of Africa & Lesser Antilles could form in the next day or two while it moves W/NW. It could begin affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles on WED. Still too soon to know where it may end up. Stay tuned! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Wq7KSv40Dh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 27, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7