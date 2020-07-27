A typical Summer day with plenty of heat and humidity is expected across South Florida. Sea breeze inland and Gulf Coast storms likely. Chance for rain 20-30% through Wednesday.
A thicker batch of Saharan Dust could arrive to close out the week knocking rain chances down. In fact, it could be very dry temporarily.
Low pressure in the Atlantic could form into the next depression or storm in the next day or so. A recon plane is on standby to investigate area later today, if necessary. It will start affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday. Still too soon to know where it will end up (United States worry), until we know exactly where it forms (good starting point for models to plot).
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7