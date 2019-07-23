A swift shift!

Summer in south Florida means we have to be prepared for sudden changes in the weather. That happened on Tuesday. Following bright sunshine, which carried over into the start of the afternoon, we saw sky conditions grow dark. Low clouds invaded from the west, reaching east coastal areas by the start of the evening rush.

A large shield of thunderstorms quickly dumped downpours over many parts of Broward and Miami-Dade. For a couple of hours, many locations were under a Street Flood Advisory. Some areas received over 2 inches of rain quickly soaking roadways. The radar image, shown below, is at the very tail end of the stormy period.

As the weather settles down into the night, it’s actually the start of a “new season”. It’s the annual Lobster Mini-season that begins at midnight lasting just 48 hours. Water conditions should cooperate with seas generally around 2 feet. The nighttime hours look more tranquil than our daytime weather, due to afternoon storms through the middle of the week.

On the weather map, a weakening cold front continues to press close to north Florida. The boundary will soon lose its southward push. The front will be the focus for ongoing rain and storms. To the south (for our area) summertime heat and humidity will hold. A south to southwest steering flow will likely send another round of storms into the region for Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances won’t drop sharply anytime soon. Here’s a look at forecast percentages which will likely revert to typical ranges by the weekend.

