Happy Friday, December 26, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful holiday. Apart from a few spotty showers in the morning, South Florida weather on Christmas Day turned out to be pretty decent. A mix of sun and clouds, followed by mild temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s kept conditions comfortable throughout the holiday. And then as the day went on, we noticed drier air and brighter skies across the area. This morning it also felt differently as our temperatures dropped a few more degrees than the night before. All of Miami-Dade and Broward started off in the 60s this morning with some 50s across our Inland areas. Temperatures across the Florida Keys even dropped into the 60s!

Today South Florida can expect a beautiful winter day. High pressure has built into the region and drier air has moved in again, bringing back that ‘feel good air’ to the forecast. And after starting in the 50s and 60s this morning, our afternoon high temperatures will be reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s with rain out of the picture today. Since dry air has moved in, humidity levels have dropped a little more, making it feel absolutely wonderful.

Looking ahead through the last weekend of 2025, high pressure will remain across the region and for quite a few days. This means fronts will keep north so we will not be seeing any major cooldowns or drastic changes. With that said, we will see a reinforcing shot of ‘nice weather’. Our mornings will remain comfortably cool in the 50s and 60s while our afternoons keep pleasantly warm. These ‘calm and quiet’ conditions will stick around through early next week. Then we will wait for a stronger cold front that is forecast to arrive in the final days of 2025 and looks to bring our next big cooldown right before we ring in the new year!

Have a wonderful last weekend of 2025!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

