A Sunny & Breezy Day In Store!

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!
It’s a beautiful start to our morning with sunny skies and an ocean breeze out of the NE. We have a great weather day in store!
Temperatures were off to a warmer start in comparison to yesterday and near normal for this time of year. We started the morning in the 60’s instead of the 50’s like yesterday morning.
The radar was dry & clear this morning across all of South Florida.
Here’s your day planner for today, South Florida! Temperatures will be nice & near average for this time of year. It will be breezy with only slight rain chances throughout the morning and overnight. Overall, it will sunny & comfortable.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! Temperatures will slowly warm into Wednesday ahead of the next front that will bring us a big temperature drop and a round of showers by the end of the upcoming work week.
Have a great day, South Florida!