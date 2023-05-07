Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful weekend. South Florida continued to enjoy mostly quiet conditions this weekend, apart from a few quick-moving showers that pushed through our area late Saturday night and again on and off throughout the day today. And while the showers were a nuisance at times, South Florida still saw plenty of dry time and lots of sunshine to make up for it. Earlier this afternoon, high temperatures reached the mid 80s, which is near-average for South Florida this time of year. Overall the weekend turned out to be a nice one for us!

The start of the work week promises more quiet time and lots of sunshine for South Florida. An area of high-pressure will dominate our weather pattern through the next couple of days, which should leave tranquil weather conditions across South Florida. And while Monday starts off breezy at times, wind speeds should continue to die down as the week goes on. Afternoon high temperatures on Monday will be similar to today’s temperatures in the mid 80s while some of our coastal locations will remain in the lower 80s. Best news of all is that Monday is looking much drier than what we saw today and that’s because other than a stray shower, South Florida will likely remain dry all day long.

Looking ahead, South Florida will get to enjoy a few quiet days before showers begin to return to the forecast. Each afternoon high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s, which will leave us feeling a bit on the warm side. However, by the end of the work week, high pressure will begin to break down, and this will allow a weak front to move closer to our area. Unfortunately, this front does not seem to have enough of a push to cross south Florida, but instead could increase our rain chances at the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. And with a front nearby and afternoon temperatures on the warmer side, isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out end of week and through the weekend. Also worth noting for the weekend is that winds could pick up in speed again, which could impact our beach and boating conditions.

Have a terrific week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

