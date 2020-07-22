A Storm, a low, and More Rain

Soggy Pattern to Stay
The wave that brought us all the downpours the last few days, is now an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. We are now on the East side of it and will continue to get rain from it for the next few days.
Rain Totals
Homestead Speedway got over 3 inches of rain on Wednesday with many other areas receiving over one inch. Key West remained mostly dry.
The low is being watched by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). They are giving it a high chance of becoming the next depression or storm as it aims for Louisiana or Texas.
New Storm
NHC upgraded Tropical Depression 7 on Wednesday morning to Tropical Storm Gonzalo. It’s a very small system with the strongest winds found in a small 35 mile area northeast of the center.
History Made
This system is the earliest a “G” storm has sprung during hurricane season.
Where is it headed?
It will continue to track West feeding on water water and possibly becoming a hurricane on Thursday. By Saturday, some strong upper winds and dry air may weaken it, hopefully before it impacts any land areas. If it survives after that, everyone in the Caribbean should monitor it.
We’ll be watching