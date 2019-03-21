A step back

Spring is here, or is it? Officially it began on Wednesday with the seasonal equinox. However, a late season cold front is making it feel more like winter (at least into the morning hours).

As stated in our Weather Headlines, temperatures will more resemble January with nights falling into the 50’s for a short time. Forecast lows will be running around 10-degrees below average so many of you might be pulling out the sweaters and light jackets. Daytime highs, though, will feel quite mild!

For Friday and early into the weekend, we’ll be on the cool side of high pressure hovering over the northwestern Gulf. Eventually, the high will slide toward the Atlantic and onshore winds will return to Florida. That, of course, will signal a warming trend (although nothing drastic).