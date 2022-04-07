Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the spring-like sizzle as our afternoon high temperatures reached into the lower 90s on Wednesday after starting off in the upper 70s. This morning was no different as temperatures across South Florida once again started in the upper 70s. And with a South to Southwest wind flow, that could only mean one thing,…Another steamy South Florida day is expected. Good news is that South Florida woke up to rain-free conditions. But that, too, could change.

Our wind pattern has been shifting a bit more out of the Southwest as a front begins to move across Florida throughout the day today. Moisture will increase across our area so an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The potential for strong/severe storms will remain in the forecast,…especially NE sections of our area. Afternoon high temperatures will be nearing records across many South Florida locations with many spots reaching to the lower 90s once again today.

While limited moisture is expected to accompany the above-mentioned front, there could be enough to squeeze out a shower or two early Friday AM. Unlike the last front, models are suggesting that this front will actually clear South Florida and finally bring some relief from this heat and we will already begin to see an improvement by Friday afternoon. And while a *significant* change in temperature is not expected (after all, it is April in South Florida), slightly lower humidity, increasing sunshine, much more comfortable afternoon temperatures and cool overnight temperatures look to be underway just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

