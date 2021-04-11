A STEAMY SUNDAY TURNED STORMY

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
We needed the rain and that’s exactly what we got! After a steamy Summer-like start to the day, the cluster of rain and thunderstorms we were watching finally moved in, triggering multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across South Florida. And once the rain moved south of our area, the Sun had just minutes left to try to peek out from behind the clouds until it set at 7:43pm. And even though it was ‘filtered sunshine’, at least South Florida got a pretty decent sunset after a soggy and stormy afternoon.
The Sun trying to come out in South Florida once more before it sets at 7:43. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XSQaQoZH63
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 11, 2021
The line of storms that came through South Florida was 1 of several boundaries that shot out way ahead of a front that is forecast to reach South Florida by the start of the work week. And this won’t be the only ‘boundary’ to come through as our models are picking up on another area of showers and thunderstorms to possibly come through South Florida late tonight. So where exactly is the front? Well, given the severe weather we experienced today, one would think it was close by but actually the front is still across the FL panhandle. That’s how far-removed today’s storms were from its source!
As batch #1 of storms continues to affect South Florida & the Keys, we will be keeping a close eye on another batch just south of the Tampa Bay area that could affect South Florida late tonight. #flwx @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3LKyywduMd
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 12, 2021
It definitely was a stormy afternoon across South Florida, however, the storms weren’t the only big story around here. Before things got stormy, it was very steamy! South Florida remained dry until about the middle of the afternoon and as we are all too familiar with around here,….a South to Southwest wind with sunny skies and no rain means temperatures will quickly warm. And that’s exactly what happened! Afternoon high temperatures reached the lower 90s across some of our mainland locations, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Both reached a high of 91° and both came 1° shy of tying the old record of 92°. Felt like a South Florida Summer day!
STEAMY SUNDAY. High temperatures today reached the lower 90s in Miami AND Fort Lauderdale,….both 1° shy of tying the old record of 92°. Marathon also came within 1° of tying its old record of 88°. #miami #FLL #floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/uVR3h8ZOTe
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 11, 2021
A few showers will still be possible late tonight and through the first half of Monday as the front continues to push through our state and eventually reaches us here in South Florida. Once the front clears our area, drier conditions will begin to move in to South Florida for Tuesday and Wednesday. No cooldown is expected behind the front but we will feel the difference as far as humidity levels are concerned. As we round the corner into the second half of the work week it looks like moisture tries to creep back into our area while our temperatures warm back into the upper 80s once again. So if you were looking for a cooldown behind the long-awaited front then you will be disappointed. However at least South Florida will get to enjoy some lower humidity once again before the dog days of Summer actually arrive!
In case you missed the extended forecast on @wsvn. Showers still possible tonight and tomorrow as a front comes through South Florida. Looking drier Tuesday and Wednesday with a warm-up returning by the end of the week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest pic.twitter.com/TsisbWHMEx
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 12, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.