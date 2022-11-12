Today’s weather may remind you more of September because it will be a rather hot and steamy Saturday for South Florida thanks to a southwest wind flow ahead of a weakening cold front traversing across the country.

With sunshine and dissipating fog this morning, that will allow for temperatures to warm up quickly into the mid to upper 80s. At Miami, I am forecasting a high of 89F, which would tie the daily record set back in 89F. It will also be fairly humid, so it will feel like the 90s outside today.

Through midday we are looking mostly dry, but from 2-7 PM we’ll have a window for seeing a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm, mainly across the Miami-Dade and Broward metro.

Also through midday there is the concern for coastal flooding across out coastal communities, especially in the middle and upper Keys where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect.

That rain clears out overnight as the wind starts to veer out of the north by the morning, ushering in drier air for our Sunday. Therefore, Sunday should be drier besides a stray shower or two. Humidity and temperatures will be a touch lower with highs at most locations a little closer to average into the mid 80s. There is the potential for some fog in the morning again on Sunday, too.

Looking ahead to next week, the weakening front I mentioned reaches South Florida on Monday but essentially dissipates. Much of next week is also looking dry with rain chances at 10-20% paired with above average temperatures. A second front could reach South Florida on Thursday too, but not much rain or cooler is expected either with this one.