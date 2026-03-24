The current pattern is providing south Florida with a “real spring break”. Of course, Spring Breakers are probably enjoying the tons of sun with quiet conditions. High Pressure extends across Florida with some late night and early morning cooling (slight), followed by pleasantly warm temperatures during the day.

Recent drying and light winds are in full force, across the region. There is, however, a weakening Front to our north. Over the next couple of days, High Pressure will fade, and the Front will arrive in Florida.

In the above graphic, you can see the (expected) stalling boundary across central areas of the state. That’s also where most moisture will be for potential showers, midweek. South Florida will largely miss the rain associated with this particular Front. However, a secondary Front is forecast to arrive into the weekend with better chances for rain.

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