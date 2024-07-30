Most areas across south Florida picked up rain (on Monday) with a good amount of it. Street Flood Advisories were necessary for sections of both Miami-Dade county and Broward County with up to 4-inches in spots! The deluge was mainly because of 2 factors: deeper tropical moisture and sea breeze boundaries. The reason that rain piled up so much was due to light winds. The steering motion only involved a minimal push and from various directions. While the wetter conditions set the tone for the start of the week, realize much drier air isn’t too far off.

Wet weather, including flooding downpours, are typical this time of year. We’re now at the midway point in the south Florida Rainy Season! With 75 days completed in the wet season, we have 78 days to go. The season ends on October 15th.

The Tuesday forecast calls for periods of rain, again. Watch for scattered bursts with slow-movement. After that, a Drier stint is slated for Wednesday and Thursday. You’ll also probably detect a hazy sky. That’s due to a plume of Saharan Dust over the region.

We’re also watching a disturbance in the tropical Atlantic still far from land. As of Monday evening, the disturbance isn’t looking very impressive. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 50% chance of becoming a Tropical Depression over the next 7 days. Conditions could get better for organization once the westward moving system gets closer to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Water temperatures remain very warm which could allow it do ramp in strength. As for the Bahamas and Florida, we just need to follow its progress. Better information (including potential threats) will likely become available with more data and time. For now, forecast models are challenged and not in agreement on its future. Stay tuned.

