A real spring fling

Spring weather (in south Florida) means two things: warm winds and occasional showers. That’s what we have going for us, this entire week. Here’s a look at a mixed sky Monday afternoon over downtown Miami. Rain showers were minimal but swift-moving clouds pushed across Biscayne Bay and rolled ashore.

Heading into Tuesday, we’re anticipating a similar weather story: breezy with stray showers moving in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Wind speeds will remain elevated through Thursday (peaking Wednesday) with possible gusts between 25 and 35 mph. Sustained winds, meanwhile, will average around 15 mph with higher gusts. These winds will arrive from the east to the southeast later in the period.

High pressure is expected to strengthen over the Atlantic. The clockwise flow around the high will direct the onshore winds and some lingering moisture from the Bahamas to the Florida peninsula.