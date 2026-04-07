Rain and storms will come and go throughout the day, especially along the East coast. At times, the rain could be heavy, falling quickly and leading to ponding on roads and minor flooding. Some areas may see several inches of rain over a short period.

By Wednesday, the atmosphere stays active, and although rain may not be as widespread, additional downpours are still possible. With the ground already saturated, it won’t take much extra rain to cause issues in spots.

At the same time, winds will start to pick up. A steady breeze out of the Northeast will make it feel gusty, especially near the coast. You’ll notice choppier conditions on the water and rougher surf at the beaches.

Speaking of the beach — conditions will turn dangerous midweek. Strong onshore winds will build large waves and create a high risk of rip currents. Even experienced swimmers should use caution and stick to guarded beaches.

The good news is this pattern doesn’t last forever.

By late week, drier air begins to move in. Rain chances go down, skies brighten, and temperatures warm back into the 80’s just in time for the weekend.

Stay tuned to your Storm Team for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7