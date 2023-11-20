Wet weather due to an area of low pressure and front will move into the East tonight and Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday. For now, heavy rain possible for portions of the South and mid-Atlantic states Monday into Tuesday.

In South Florida, the wind increases briefly out of the East today into Tuesday introducing marine hazards and temperatures gradually warming up to near-records midweek ahead of a front.

The pattern will continue to change by Thanksgiving, as the front nears South Florida. However, models are not in agreement on how far South the front gets or even if it clears. This will ultimately increase the chance of seeing isolated showers, but not a washout for those planning outdoor dinners. Temperatures seem to get closer to normal heading into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7