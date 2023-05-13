The weekend is here and the forecast has trended drier and nicer compared to how it originally seemed earlier this week. The reason is due to an upper low that is still expected to pass to our south but dry air that will seep into South Florida from the north and east this weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies this Saturday with the chance for just a few spotty showers. It will remain warm and breeze with sustained winds up to 20 mph paired with high temperatures near average into the mid to upper 80s.

Then on Sunday for Mother’s Day, expect a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few showers in some areas. Most of the area will remain dry given the 30% rain chance but there are still expected to be showers in spots. The day overall will be dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s along with a lighter breeze.

Now on Monday, this appears to be the day with the highest rain chance out of the next seven days due to more moisture in place, allowing for the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Then for the middle portion of next week it will turn hot with multiple days of highs in the 90s expected courtesy of a west/southwest wind developing.

There will be the occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon but moisture levels to look to be rather limited at this time.