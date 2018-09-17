A nice lull?

After a “super-charged” start to September, our south Florida weather is finally settling down. The same can be said for the tropics, too! Just last week we were tracking numerous systems (mostly across the Atlantic) but calmer times now prevail. The main tropical focus has been Florence which made landfall in North Carolina as a significant hurricane, late last week. Florence has since been downgraded, spending the duration of the weekend over land and weakening. It’s currently a depression while still dumping excessive rainfall across the Carolina’s and beyond. The main concern will be the ongoing threat of river flooding. The other remaining tropical system is distant Joyce, south of the Azores on the other side of the Atlantic. It, too, has been weakening and is currently a tropical depression. Forecasts have Joyce gradually falling apart this week as it moves over cooler waters. The rest of the tropics remain uneventful, with the exception of a wave (and broad spin of low pressure) near Jamaica. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance for potential future development. Interestingly, it’s the remains of a former tropical system named “Isaac”. In the days ahead, the disturbance will likely continue to trek toward the Yucatan and may send a batch of wind and rain into parts of Cuba. At this point, forecast models are not bringing that deep moisture northward into our region. South Florida rain chances will, instead, be modest (fairly low) and the result of inland moving sea breezes, during the day. Later in the week, we’ll watch for a possible low pressure disturbance moving from the Bahamas toward our state. That would bring back the extra-wet and unsettled conditions and we could see more numerous storms from late Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned.