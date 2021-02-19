A Much Cooler Weekend!

Low pressure over the Florida Big Bend area will move Northeast into the Atlantic waters this afternoon as a trailing front tracks Southeast through our area into this evening.

A few showers possible ahead with an isolated storm or two producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Temperatures ahead of the front will be quite warm and nearing records once again. High temperatures will reach the upper 80’s and feel more like the 90’s when you factor the high humidity. Conditions we normally get in May!

Once the front clears this evening, winds increase out of the West-Northwest to bring much cooler temperatures and create choppy seas. Overnight lows will range in the low 60’s with a few spots inland in the upper 50’s. Florida Keys will be in the low to mid 60’s. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 70’s.

Expect breezy conditions for much of the weekend with gusts of 30 to 25 mph likely along the coast.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7