Hopefully everyone has had enough time to prepare for the holiday and can take it easy today! It seems the weather for South Florida may be okay as a weak front slides through our area today. However, this morning it did not feel that way! Plenty of cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to low 70s made it feel like a summer morning for many. Portions of the Florida Keys saw a few showers early this morning. And while today’s front isn’t expected to be a strong one, at least it could bring some slight changes to the forecast. However, cloud cover may stick around on & off throughout the day.

Let’s jump right into the important stuff – the Thanksgiving forecast for South Florida! As we watched most of the country be affected by a large storm system that brought rain sleet, snow and much colder air, South Florida will get the bits and pieces of what’s left of this front. Although the front is forecast to clear most of our area today, it won’t be strong enough to bring that cooldown that we’ve been waiting for (especially given Wednesday’s record heat). But the good news is that instead of high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, today our high temperatures will be a little closer to average in the lower 80s. And even though a spotty shower may be possible early on, the front is coming in with limited moisture so we are really not expecting a whole lot of rain for South Florida. By the time our Thanksgiving evening plans begin, conditions for South Florida should be relatively pleasant and quiet with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, the above-mentioned front is forecast to stall nearby. And as our wind pattern quickly veers off the water again, we could see a bit more in the way of moisture to round out the work week. So if you have any plans for Black Friday shopping in South Florida, keep in mind that we could see a few more showers from time to time. And it looks like that front will remain stalled into the start of the weekend so we will have to keep a chance for showers on Saturday as well. Beyond that, a series of weak fronts will try to push through our area into next week. At times, we could see a few showers but at times, our temperatures won’t be as warm as the day before. Welcome to fall in South Florida!

Have a wonderful holiday. Grateful to have you share your daily lives with us!

