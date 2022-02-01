A cool start in the 50’s and 60’s. However, winds are turning out of the East-Northeast allowing conditions to gradually warm up. Overall a mild and pleasant day is expected across South Florida with little change for Wednesday. Lows in the 60’s and highs in the 70’s which is seasonable for this time of year. Breezy onshore winds could drive in a quick-moving and short lived shower. However, chance for rain is low and only at 10%.

Next front will move through Florida weak and models have it stalling. Where it stalls, will determine how much shower activity we see this weekend. Right now, it should be North of South Florida, so only scattered showers possible on Saturday.

No temperature change expected.

WARMING TREND continues with dry & comfy conditions across South #Florida. Winds are gradually turning out of the East-Northeast today. This will allow for the return of seasonable temperatures. Lows in the 60's & highs in the mid to upper 70's midweek. pic.twitter.com/f9P5u6Wq9L — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 1, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7