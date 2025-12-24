Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone finished all of their holiday shopping! Christmas Eve is finally here and there are lots of preps for the big night. This morning we finally woke up to quiet and comfortably cool conditions. Unlike Tuesday morning’s low temperatures in the mid 70s, many areas of South Florida woke up to cool-ish 60s. Some inland areas of South Florida even dropped into the 50s! All it took was a change in our wind direction. Winds turned out of the north and were not as strong to start the day.

Today will once again be breezy. But unlike previous days where winds were whipping across South Florida, the breeze will be an enjoyable one. An area of high pressure will build across the area, bringing drier air with it. This should reduce the number of showers today. Other than a spotty shower, most areas will remain dry today while humidity levels remain comfortable. So if you have outdoor plans for ‘Noche Buena’, you should be good to go! With that said, if you are out late past midnight, a spotty shower will be possible!

As we continue through the holiday week, South Florida won’t be seeing a major cooldown or drastic change from one day to another BUT we will see a reinforcing shot of ‘nice weather’. Drier air will move in, which will help keep rain chances on the lower end. Christmas Day is looking comfortably warm but a hit or miss passing showers, especially along coastal areas. After the holiday, South Florida will see another reinforcing shot of ‘nice weather’, which will keep cool mornings and nice afternoons in place through much of the second half of the work week AND the upcoming weekend. Then we will wait for a stronger cold front that is forecast to arrive right before we ring in the new year!

Have a wonderful and safe holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.