A lovely day all across South Florida with high pressure providing for lots of sunshine after a cool and crisp start. As winds continue to flow in out of the North, temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach 70 degrees. By tonight, winds turn out of the North-Northeast with high pressure slowly sliding East. This should help temperatures get closer to average into the low 60’s.
Breezy conditions will continue through Thursday with hazardous seas. Advisories in effect.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7