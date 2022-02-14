A lovely day all across South Florida with high pressure providing for lots of sunshine after a cool and crisp start. As winds continue to flow in out of the North, temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach 70 degrees. By tonight, winds turn out of the North-Northeast with high pressure slowly sliding East. This should help temperatures get closer to average into the low 60’s.

Breezy conditions will continue through Thursday with hazardous seas. Advisories in effect.

VALENTINE'S DAY starting off cool & crisp with temperatures in the 50's & 60's. Overall, it will be a lovely day with lots of sunshine & brisk breeze out of the North. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Have a wonderful day! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uhe2l56gFk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 14, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7