A little lull in the action

South Florida is wedged between two separate weather systems, so (essentially) we’re in a nice lull as Friday begins. Here’s a look at a very nice sunset, from early in the evening. The downtown Miami view had some high wispy clouds overhead.

There’s just 1-more day left in January in what’s been an exceptionally dry month! Check out the contrast between January rain (through 30-days) and December’s soggy numbers.

Forecast models show a push of rain approaching the region early Saturday morning. Of course, the timing “isn’t set in stone” and is an approximation, based on data, when rain and storms could form. We, in south Florida, will need to be on the lookout for at least the potential of rain and gusty storms as early as Friday afternoon and evening. At that point, winds will be veering out of the south and southwest with a growing surge of moisture advancing our way.

It’s worth noting that the Storm Prediction Center has most of south Florida under a “risk area” for the potential of severe storms as the weekend begins. The main concerns include possible damaging wind gusts, lightning, and even isolated tornadoes and waterspouts. Make sure you monitor conditions and be prepared for sudden changes (late Friday into Saturday). This will come together as a couple of low pressure centers move into Florida and merge. There will be sufficient moisture and instability to stir up scattered, if not numerous, thunderstorms.

By later Saturday afternoon and certainly by the evening, a cold front will cross. It will usher the next set of changes, including a sweep of drier and cooler air.

The latest rain trend remains favorable for the Super Bowl. We expect clouds to break early on Sunday with dry conditions for the game.