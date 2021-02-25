Areas of patchy fog inland being reported. Should dissipate soon since the sun is already out!

Quiet conditions should continue across South Florida during the early morning hours as high pressure centered over the Western Atlantic will strengthen and dominate our weather pattern over the next couple of days.

Easterly wind flow will be re-established today as the front over the region has finally fizzled. Therefore, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled for the coastal areas.

High temperatures today will reach the low to mid 80’s. Similar conditions expected on Friday with the potential of high temperatures running a little higher thanks to a gradual warming trend from a steamy area of high pressure in place.

TODAY'S OUTLOOK: Today, expect patchy morning fog, followed by a steamy afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80's and much drier conditions compared to yesterday. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out, but mainly sunny skies will prevail. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QRrXg1SApJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 25, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7