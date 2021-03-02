A Gradual & Brief Cooling Trend On The Way

High pressure is retreating into the Western Atlantic Ocean providing for lighter winds out of the South-Southeast and keeping temperatures very warm. Mostly dry conditions persist across South Florida along above average temperatures. In fact, it will feel like late Spring!

On Wednesday, an area of low pressure is forecast to develop along a stationary front over the Gulf Coast states. This time around the trailing front will get enough of a push to move down the Florida Peninsula. We are not expecting rain, but plenty of warmth with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Also, when you combine the high humidity, it will feel hotter.

Front crosses through early Thursday along a gradual and brief cooling trend. Temperatures finally expected to be near-normal with lows in the low to mid 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s to around 80 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, the pattern turns wetter.

TEMP TREND: After steamy temps today & tomorrow, expect cooler temps near normal for the rest of the week due to two back-to-back fronts. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GqQofc0BlF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 2, 2021

RAIN TREND: Lots of sunshine is ahead for most of the week except for Saturday when a system nears Florida and brings us a shower and storm chance. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tCBu1GdSmg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 2, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7