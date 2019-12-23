Mother Nature decided to open up the flood gates overnight with relentless rain causing a flood of trouble for the morning commute. Area of low pressure and trailing cold front will continue to move East-Northeast into the Atlantic waters early afternoon. The front will sweep through South Florida tonight. Showers and isolated storms should be on and off working in from the Gulf waters across South Florida.

High pressure will build into the Southeast United States from the North leading to clearing skies after midnight for Broward and Miami-Dade. Lingering clouds likely for the Florida Keys. Dry conditions will filter into Tuesday morning with cooler air as well. Morning lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Mid to upper 60’s for the Florida Keys. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

A wonderful pattern forecast to remain in place the rest of the week with high pressure in control. Santa Claus will not want to leave town!

RAINFALL REPORTS- Rain gages from last night through this morning reporting significant amounts of rain. The top spot is Hallandale with over a foot of rain. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/msVlppuKXe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 23, 2019

Remember to turnaround and take an alternate route if you can’t see where the road starts or ends.

WHAT TO DO – If you can't see where the road starts or ends, don't drive through it. Turnaround! Stay informed with your #StormStation. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VD6SfF0QM1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 23, 2019

Enjoy the nice and quiet conditions South Florida. Merry Christmas!

Be safe South Florida and stay informed with your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7