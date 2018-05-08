A weak front crossed through last night and is currently located over the Bahamas. It has left a little moisture behind and a few showers have been developing on the radar early Tuesday. However, the forecast calls for a mostly dry day and even nicer conditions tomorrow. We will have lower humidity and comfortable temperatures. Morning lows in the low 70’s with afternoon highs in the low to middle 80’s.

Tomorrow look for a dry day with lower humidity. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/UGoxunCrmF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 8, 2018

Looking ahead into Friday, long range models are showing that the very same front that crossed through, will lift north as a warm front. This will help draw up tropical moisture from the northwestern Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico and increase our rain chances, so if the models are right, we will have a soggy weekend.

Tropical moisture could move in from the Caribbean and increase our rain chance for the weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ovZpknDtHy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 8, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7