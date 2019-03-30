A FEW SHOWERS, WEEKEND WARMING

Good morning south Florida!

While we’ll be mostly dry today at any given point a spotty coastal shower is possible.

Happy Saturday south Florida!

Making plans for your day?

It's looking great with an ocean breeze and only isolated anytime showers.

If the beach is in your plans be careful, a high risk of rip currents continues. pic.twitter.com/cd5pRLVf5j — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 30, 2019

Winds continue to weaken as high pressure takes more control of our weather pattern and the pesky low pressure system moves farther away.



Highs will be in the lower 80s today which is right around average for this time of year. Overall the weekend looks nice!

One important note: a high risk of rip currents continues at area beaches, swimmers use caution.



Looking ahead, a slight warming trend through Tuesday ahead of our next weak front. So Sunday will be warmer and slightly more humid with a stray fast shower.

Rain chances are around 20% for the weekend as a whole.

The front will increase rain chances Monday and Tuesday with slightly milder air building in for the second part of the week.

Highs will warm into the mid 80s by Monday with lows closer to average in the lower 80s after Tuesday front.

Have a safe and happy Saturday!

Felicia

