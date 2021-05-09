A FEW SHOWERS FOR MOM’S SPECIAL DAY

Happy Mother’s Day, South Florida!
What a beautiful start to the weekend! For the first time in a few days South Florida enjoyed near average temperatures in the mid 80s during the afternoon hours instead of the steamy mid to low 90s we have been experiencing in previous days. And other than an isolated shower during the early morning hours, South Florida remained mainly dry through the remainder of the day. Portions of the Florida Keys and extreme Southern Miami Dade did get a shower during the middle of the afternoon. This morning we saw some differences across South Florida than what we saw yesterday. Showers and thunderstorms were already developing around our area early this morning.
Happy Mother's Day, South Florida! Today will NOT be a washout but,….we are waking up to a few isolated showers & thunderstorms this morning. Tune in to @wsvn at 10am for your forecast. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest pic.twitter.com/AUoXcJc10V
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 9, 2021
Even though high-pressure has built across our area, the front that came through on Friday has nudged just a bit north and is now closer to southern portions of South Florida (specifically South Miami-Dade and the Keys), which has helped trigger showers and thunderstorms near the location of the front. Otherwise the placement of the high-pressure system has now allowed our wind patterns veer out of the East to Southeast. This will bring an onshore flow through much of South Florida today and will help tap into moisture from the Atlantic.
Remember the old front that swung through our area on Friday? Well it nudged a bit farther north and now it is closer to SoFla. This is the reason we are seeing an up-tick in shower & thunderstorm activity this morning. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jkutvdNGXj
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 9, 2021
So let’s talk about today – Mom’s special day. The pressure gradient will remain tight since South Florida remains lodged between a high pressure system and the old front. This means breezy conditions will continue today. Because of the onshore flow and because the front has gotten a bit closer to us, today we will see an up-tick in moisture. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, especially through the first half of the day. By no means will it be a washout of a day so if you were planning any outdoor activities with mom, be sure to keep them. Just have an umbrella with you or nearby just in case you encounter a shower or two. Our temperatures today will be a touch warmer than Saturday but still remain near average in the mid 80s.
Slightly better rain/storm chance across South Florida this morning…..still very isolated in nature. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest pic.twitter.com/LXifxJqnSr
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 9, 2021
Looking ahead, not expecting much change as far as the weather pattern is concerned except for one thing: our temperatures. With weekend temperatures remaining in the mid 80s, we will notice a difference as we head into the start of the work week. With a Southeast wind returning to the forecast, our afternoon high temperatures will once again warm into the upper 80s and the lower 90s. And this looks to be the case through much of the upcoming work week. South Florida will remain mainly dry through at least the first half of the week, apart from an occasional shower or 2. But by the end of the week, moisture will slowly return to the forecast and it looks like showers and thunderstorms will once again make their way towards South Florida on Thursday and on Friday. And of course with the increase in cloud cover and with the rain in the forecast, afternoon high temperatures both those days might not be AS high as in previous days,…we’re talking upper 80s instead of lower 90s. Looks like summer has officially arrived!
Isolated showers and 'near-average' temperatures across South Florida for Mom's special day. Steamy temperatures return for the upcoming work week while an increase in shower activity returns by the end of next week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PzSvhRZyP7
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 9, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.