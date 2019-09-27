A few changes brewing

We’ve been in a fine stretch with hints of fall, but some changes are on the horizon. From Friday into the weekend, we’ll see more clouds arrive with the chance for isolated showers. All the while, temperatures will be close to average for the end of September (daytime highs rising into the upper 80’s). The extra-dry air with low humidity is set to take a back seat to more typical conditions. Remember, we’re still in the south Florida Rainy Season which lasts through the middle of October. Rain showers will be more likely by the second half of the weekend (early next week) as more moisture arrives. The weather map shows a huge area of high pressure that will strengthen north of Florida. Onshore winds will increase by Sunday, sending some fast-moving showers across the peninsula. The gusty breeze will also make for marine hazards including an increased risk of rip currents. Finally, the King Tides are building back, too. That means we need to expect higher than normal tides with the possibility of coastal flooding.