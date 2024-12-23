Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. The holidays are upon us and South Florida couldn’t have asked for a more picturesque weekend as we count down the final days to the holidays. A cold snap brought temperatures in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday morning with comfortable temperature readings during the afternoons. And while South Florida is forecast to warm in the next few days, this morning we woke up with still a slight chill in the air with temperatures in the mid to low 60s and a few areas once again dropping into the 50s. Apart from the chill in the air, South Florida noticed a few more clouds in the sky as well.

As you may have noticed yesterday, the sun felt a lot stronger in the afternoon than it did on Saturday afternoon. That’s because the cold air was starting to depart the region. Today will be a lot like that. That is, until clouds begin to move in. After a cool-ish start to the day, South Florida will experience milder temperatures this afternoon as our highs reach the upper 70s. Rain should not be a concern for most of South Florida today as there is still plenty of dry air across the region. However, with a wind off the water, a stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out later this afternoon. Overall, South Florida can expect perfect conditions for any last minute holiday preparations.

Looking ahead, all of South Florida has been watching and waiting for a detailed weather forecast for any holiday festivities on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The return of ocean air will continue to gradually warm South Florida as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday. And while a spotty shower is possible on Christmas Eve, rain chances will still remain on the lower end. High temperatures will be reaching into the lower 80s for some. Heading to Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah, temperatures will feel warmer to start while our high temperatures continue on the path into the 80s. The possibility of a few showers will increase, especially across our southern locations. The second half of the holiday week will continue to feature mostly cloudy skies while breezy conditions return to the forecast.

Have a wonderful holiday week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

