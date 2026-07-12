Our sizzling summer continues, south Florida. For a full month now, we’ve been baking with above average temperatures! On Saturday another round of Heat Advisories were issued, lasting most of the day. Shown below, there was also a lot of of high cloudiness with building haze.

Additional haze is coming for the new week and it’s due to a big batch of Saharan Dust. The initial plume extends far in each direction and will be transported our way courtesy of east-southeast winds (around High Pressure).

On Sunday, the dust layer will make the sun “glow” and appear filtered. Just remember, even if it seems less intense, the July sun will still expose you to a big burn (so load up on the sunscreen).

Looking ahead, there’s no end in sight to the above average temperatures. Throughout the week, highs will run about 5-degrees above what’s typical. Daily heat alerts appear likely and Miami (at least) will be close to record highs. Finally, be aware that the Heat Index (the “how it feels” reading with humidity) will reach between 105º and 110º during the afternoons, all week!

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