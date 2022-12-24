Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has finished holiday preparations and we can begin to enjoy the fun of the holiday season. South Florida has remained warm through a big chunk of December with afternoon temperatures reaching into the 80s almost each day, including yesterday afternoon. But all week the country has been facing sub-freezing temperatures and along with this extreme cold came heavy snow for many. Well that same storm system dragged a front across South Florida, which finally crossed our area late yesterday. And behind the front, South Florida finally got a taste of winter (which officially began on Wednesday).

The cooling behind the front came quickly as temperatures were already in the lower 60s across some South Florida locations just before midnight last night. And this morning the change was definitely felt. South Florida low temperatures early today dropped into the 40s across Mainland areas and 50s across the Florida Keys. A brisk northwest breeze also made our air temperature feel a few degrees cooler. On this Christmas Eve in South Florida, temperatures will struggle to warm. They will likely remain in the 50s across many locations. Once again with a brisk Northwest breeze, afternoon temperatures will feel like they’re stuck in the lower 50s! While rain will remain mostly out of the forecast today, you can expect the occasional mid to upper level clouds to stream across South Florida from time to time. Your ‘Noche Buena’ forecast is looking chilly! Be sure to have that jacket with you if eating outdoors with loved ones as temperatures will likely be close to the 40s late this evening.

If you like it, cold, then you’re going to like what the weather has in store for us on Christmas day. If this chilly change is not ‘vibing’ with you, then just know that a warm-up will soon be underway. Christmas day looks to be the coldest of the two days for South Florida this weekend. Morning temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, possibly reaching into the mid to lower 40s across our mainland areas while our actual afternoon high temperature struggles to reach the mid to upper 50s again. That’s right, we are not expecting much deviation from the morning temperature to the afternoon temperature. This is because the cold air will still be in place but also because we may see more clouds move into our area during the day, which will limit heating. A Few showers will also be possible Christmas afternoon & evening. It looks like this cooldown will not be like the ones South Florida is used to feeling we’re jackets come off around lunchtime.

Looking ahead, the Christmas cooldown will leak into the start of next week but just for a day or two. Morning temperatures on Monday will be back into the 40s while temperatures in the afternoon once again struggle to warm. And even though Monday looks to start cool again, it won’t be as chilly as the Christmas weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week with the return of ocean air (a wind off the water). A few showers may be possible throughout the week, however, rain chances should remain relatively low as humidity levels remain comfortable through the last few days of 2022.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

