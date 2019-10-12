A bit better

As the weekend begins, we’re seeing some progress. That includes some drying following Friday’s storms. Here’s a view of the Miami skyline around 5 pm Friday as a large area of rain was arriving.

The wettest conditions were across northeastern Miami-Dade (Friday) while numerous Street Flood Advisories extended throughout Broward County, as well.

The weekend forecast calls for strengthening onshore winds. Coastal locations will be especially breezy (even gusty, on Saturday afternoon).

We’re still close to a lingering front that will stall-out over the Straits, over the next day or so. It will trap most of the available moisture with rain extending across the northwestern Bahamas. By Sunday, there’s some indication that the front may lift north. That could easily send batches of showers back into the Florida Keys (and possibly beyond).

Here’s the weather map which features strong high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic region. The flow around that will bring Florida a dose of ocean air with only limited showers as long as the front sits south.