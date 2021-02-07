80s STREAK CONTINUES ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone took advantage of whatever dry time we had on Saturday throughout the first half of the day. Once the showers and thunderstorms rolled in, South Florida remained a bit on the wet side through the remainder of the day. This morning temperatures were already on the mild side in the 70s while humidity levels remain high and it looks like showers could be in the forecast for us once again.
A weak front has stalled out just to the north of our area so today looks to be a similar set up as to what we saw on Saturday. Expecting a ‘drier’ start to the morning (and by ‘drier’ I mean rain,… because there is nothing dry about the moist air mass that is in place right now over South Florida) but by the time we get into the afternoon we could begin to see some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm or two develop and push through our metro areas once again. Our afternoon temperatures will once again reach the 80s with a breezy South to Southwest wind. So if you have any outdoor plans today, be sure to keep the umbrellas with you once again.
The start of the work week promises to bring some more shower activity on Monday,…possibly even more than what we are expecting today. Temperatures unfortunately will remain on the warmer side with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to lower 80s each day. High humidity and warm conditions pretty much sums up the entire upcoming work week. However there could be some good news in the foreseeable future. Models are hinting at a front to possibly reach South Florida just in time for Valentine’s Day. But some of the models disagree on this so we will have to wait and see how it all pans out. In the meantime, remember to keep those umbrellas with you with you this weekend.
