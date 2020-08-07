Weekend Outlook

Saturday Sunshine
Two features will dominate our weather over the weekend, high pressure that stretches from the Atlantic into the Gulf of Mexico, and a stalled front across the Southeast.
The high will push wind and moisture from the Atlantic across South Florida with a few morning showers possible at the beach and then storms developing over the Everglades in the afternoon. High Temps will remain in the low 90s over
Long Range
Over the next 7 days, summer conditions will prevail with typical rain chances between 30% and 40%. Some isolated showers may pop up in the morning near the beaches and quickly fall apart as they move west.
In the afternoon, all that moisture that was pushed inland will fire up scattered thunderstorms and move to the Gulf.
In the Tropics
We need to travel to the Eastern Atlantic where the National Hurricane Center (NHC), is following a Tropical Wave. They say:
This tropical wave is along 36W, from 18N southward, moving W 15 knots. Dry and stable Saharan
air dominates the wave environment north of 14N. Scattered moderate convection is along and
south of the monsoon trough from 06N to 10N between 27W and 36W.
It’s basically several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands & is currently accompanied by minimal shower activity. Slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days as it moves slowly westward. After that time, environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive for development. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
We’ll be watching.