Not as Cool Today as Warming Period Begins

Good morning South Florida!
This morning started off warmer than yesterday morning in the 60’s. Nice, cool conditions and not as cold.
Here’s your day planner for today! Expect cool temps throughout the day with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 70’s.
We will see a gradual warming trend into the weekend, followed by another cold front and cooldown.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien has 60 mph sustained winds. It will strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before dissipating into a remnant low by the weekend. There is no immediate threat to land.
Have a great day South Florida!