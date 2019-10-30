Warmth & Humidity Sticks Around

Local Weather

Cold Canadian air is invading much of the Western United States. However, no taste of Fall is in the near future for South Florida. That cold front will get weaker as it approaches over the weekend. In fact, models have it stalling near Lake Okeechobee on Sunday just bringing additional showers to the region. No temperature change is expected through next week. Above average warmth is expected to start November!

Storm system will drag cold Canadian across much of the Western United States. Several record low temperatures will be possible on #Halloween. The Southeast will remain very warm and above average. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UKYq6ysL3d — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 30, 2019

The warmth and high humidity will be felt for trick-or-treating around town. Outside of a few spooky clouds and stray shower, the evening should be quiet.

Today in the Tropics

Showers and thunderstorm activity have become better organized with a non-tropical low pressure system located several hundred miles West of the Azores. It could become a short-lived subtropical storm later today. Next name on the list is Rebekah.

Disturbance over the Atlantic could become a short-lived Subtropical storm later today. @wsvn https://t.co/hKAopgJdDs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 30, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7