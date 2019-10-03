Turning Gradually Wetter

Local Forecast

King tides will still be an issue today. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through the afternoon for all of South Florida. The next high tides will happen between 12 pm and 2 pm.

Our next big change will be increasing our rain chances due to a series of (weak) cold fronts. These will not be the cooling kind, but will leave enough moisture around to produce a decent chance of seeing showers and storms through midweek.

Chance of seeing passing showers will continue. A series of weak fronts are forecast to approach #Florida to gradually bump up the rain chances into next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/109JG8Lqnm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 3, 2019

Today in the Tropics

We are just watching a broad area of low pressure located in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea. It will continue to move West-Northwest. Conditions could become more favorable for growth once it moves into the Southern Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

In the tropics, we're only tracking one area for the possibility of development over the Caribbean. It only has a 20% chance over the next 5 days as it moves to the west. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Tbhn39rsac — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 3, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7