Turning Gradually Wetter

Local Forecast
King tides will still be an issue today. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through the afternoon for all of South Florida. The next high tides will happen between 12 pm and 2 pm.
Our next big change will be increasing our rain chances due to a series of (weak) cold fronts. These will not be the cooling kind, but will leave enough moisture around to produce a decent chance of seeing showers and storms through midweek.
Today in the Tropics
We are just watching a broad area of low pressure located in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea. It will continue to move West-Northwest. Conditions could become more favorable for growth once it moves into the Southern Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7