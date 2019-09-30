Gradually Getting Wetter

Local Forecast

South Florida make sure to have the rain gear with you as we approach the middle of the week. Leftover moisture from what was once Karen will arrive creating wetter times. Unfortunately a weak cold front will hang around Central Florida Friday into Saturday leaving the air unsettled. Therefore, chance of showers and storms possible over the weekend.

Today in the Tropics

Hurricane Lorenzo is in the Central Atlantic producing large swell across much of the Northern Atlantic Ocean. A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch in effect. The center of the storm will come close to the Azores on Wednesday.

#Lorenzo continues to produce large swells across much of the Northern Atlantic. Forecast to gradually weaken and come close to the Azores midweek. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics #stormstation pic.twitter.com/liWroKNOjC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 30, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7