Gradually Getting Wetter

Local Forecast
South Florida make sure to have the rain gear with you as we approach the middle of the week. Leftover moisture from what was once Karen will arrive creating wetter times. Unfortunately a weak cold front will hang around Central Florida Friday into Saturday leaving the air unsettled. Therefore, chance of showers and storms possible over the weekend.
Today in the Tropics
Hurricane Lorenzo is in the Central Atlantic producing large swell across much of the Northern Atlantic Ocean. A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch in effect. The center of the storm will come close to the Azores on Wednesday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7