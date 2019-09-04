Dorian Moving Off Florida Coast

Improvement in our weather pattern underway as Dorian pushes Northward, parallel to the Florida Northeast Coast. Some of the outer bands could work into the area producing a few spotty storms throughout the day. Rain chances much lower today as drier air ushers into the region. Breezy steamy winds out of the Southwest to continue through Friday.

King tides still present, so Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday morning.

Some drier air is ushering into South Florida with breezy Southwest winds. However, spotty storms likely to form this afternoon. Highs around 90. Showers possible for the #FloridaKeys tonight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale pic.twitter.com/UccZV6KAZK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2019

Tracking Dorian

On the forecast track, it will continue to produce tropical storm conditions along the Northeast Florida Coast through Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday into Friday, Dorian could directly impact South or North Carolina as a weaker hurricane. If the front forecast to build into the Eastern seaboard is strong enough, the center would remain offshore. Plenty of heavy rain (totals of 6-15 inches), storm surge flooding and strong winds possible for the Southeast states.

5am advisory: Tropical storm conditions continue for the Northeastern Coast of #Florida. #Dorian remains a Cat 2 hurricane with max winds of 105 mph. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3hBiq7BgQP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2019

Tropics Heating Up

Tropical Storm Fernand is forecast to make landfall later today over Northeastern Mexico. Tropical conditions already being experienced in the warned area. It should rain itself out by Thursday over the high terrain.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed on Wednesday over the open Atlantic Ocean. Forecast to remain no threat to land.

Low pressure area to the East of Bermuda and tropical wave moving off the West Coast of Africa both have a medium chance to form in the next 5 days.

Here are the other 2 areas we are watching in the tropics for development. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jjEejANzpd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2019

Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

