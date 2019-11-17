50’s Across South Florida! Coolest Temps of the Season so Far.

Good Sunday morning South Florida!

Brr! We felt the coolest temperatures of the season this morning across South Florida. Grab your sweaters on the way out this morning!

We saw sweater weather across the Sunshine State this morning! Temps across Florida were in the 50’s & 40’s with the exception of the keys.

Here’s your day planner for today. A chilly start, followed by a beautiful afternoon with below average highs.

In your 7-day forecast, we have a beautiful work week ahead, with highs in the 70’s and 80’s, and lows in the 60’s. No rain is expected.

In the tropics, a low in the Atlantic has a 30% chance of developing within the next 5 days as it moves toward the NW. It will likely merge with a front next week.

Have a great Sunday, South Florida!