Local Weather

A typical Summer pattern is in the forecast for the long 4th of July weekend thanks to the return of an ocean breeze building courtesy of high pressure in the Western Atlantic Ocean. Therefore, a few passing showers possible along the East coast areas early, followed by afternoon inland storms. Temperatures

Steering winds will allow for a few morning showers along the East coast, especially around Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Each afternoon, scattered storms will develop inland, with most of the activity late afternoon and into the evening hours across Southwest Florida.

Highs are forecast to be in the lower 90’s with feels like temperatures in the lower 100’s!

No major changes to this pattern through Tuesday of next week.

It could get wetter midweek.

DAY PLANNER- Spotty showers on the breeze to start. However, as the breeze builds along the coast this afternoon, sea breeze storms stay well inland. Highs will be in the low 90's and feeling hotter. Stay hydrated! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0j27cfsx5M — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 1, 2022

Today in the Tropics

Tracking Potential Storm #2 on the cusp of becoming a Tropical Storm in the Caribbean. On the forecast track, it is expected to move across Southern Nicaragua or Northern Costa Rica tonight and emerge over the Eastern Pacific waters on Saturday. Once in the Pacific, it could strengthen into a hurricane South of Acapulco by Tuesday.

Watches and warning are in effect as heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely across portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica today into Saturday. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides expected.

FRIDAY 5 AM ADVISORY & CONE- Potential Storm #2 is on the cusp of becoming a Tropical Storm. Heavy rains expected to cause flash flooding & mudslides in Nicaragua & Costa Rica. It is forecast to make landfall tonight. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/8xRJxXCr4a — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 1, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7